

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer price inflation accelerated as estimated in October, final data from the statistical office Insee revealed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation advanced to 2.6 percent in October from 2.2 percent in September. The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on October 29.



The increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration in energy prices to 20.2 percent from 14.9 percent and service prices growth to 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent.



Core inflation rose 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in September, final data showed.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.4 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in September.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 3.2 percent annually in October after a 2.7 percent increase in September. The statistical office confirmed the annual rate.



On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation rose 0.4 percent in October following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. The rate was revised down from 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de