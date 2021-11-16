

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.89 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $20.09 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.19 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $570.20 million from $551.26 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $21.19 Mln. vs. $21.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $570.20 Mln vs. $551.26 Mln last year.



