

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. is recalling fresh, whole red, yellow and white onions for potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA. The affected onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms.



The recall involves yellow onions packed in 3 lb. bags, 5 lb. bags and 50 lb. cartons; white onions packed in 2 lb. bags; and red onions packed in 2 lb. bags. They were delivered to select retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania between July 13, 2021 and August 18, 2021.



The Friesland, Wisconsin-based company said the recalled onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and only affects onions labeled 'Produce of Mexico'. It added that the recall does not impact any other Alsum Farms & Produce products.



The recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution even though there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated, and the recalled onions are beyond the typical shelf life of fresh summer onions. Thoroughly cooking fresh onions to 165°F/ 74°C will kill the Salmonella bacteria.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms.



The company has urged consumers to check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health. It warned consumers not to consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



In late October, the FDA had commenced an investigation related to a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The outbreak has already resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S., with 129 hospitalizations and no deaths spanning around 37 states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de