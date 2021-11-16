

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew in the third quarter, preliminary estimates from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP grew a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent in the third quarter.



Output of the national economy increased a working-day adjusted 5.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.3 percent rise in August, which was revised down from a 4.6 percent growth.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Data showed that the primary production grew about 13.0 percent annually in September. Secondary production rose by about 7.0 percent and services production gained by around 4.0 percent from a year ago.



