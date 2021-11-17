

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 67.370 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 310 billion following the downwardly revised 624,1 billion yen deficit in September (originally a deficit of 622.8 billion yen).



Exports were up 9.4 percent on year at 7.184 trillion yen, shy of expectations for an increase of 9.9 percent following the 13.0 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports climbed an annual 267 percent to 7.251 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 31.9 percent and slowing from 38.6 percent a month earlier.



