

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brooklyn, New York-based Spice N' More Corp. is recalling certain Salma Natural Curry Powder citing the possible presence of undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The company's 13 ounce or 368 grams containers of 'Salma Natural Curry Powder' with UPC code 023913159115, Lot # H092021 and best by date 12/20/23 were involved in the recall.



The affected products, which are in clear plastic jar, were distributed nationwide to supermarket chains, independent supermarkets and distributors.



The recall was initiated following routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel. It was revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in containers that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.



People who have allergies to peanuts are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or allergic reactions related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers who have purchased any of the 'Salma Natural Curry Powder' in the container are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Bobo's in late October recalled one lot of Bobo's 4-pack Almond Butter Protein Bars for potentially containing undeclared peanuts.



