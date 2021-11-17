

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Issuing November trading statement, Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L) said Group trading has continued to improve year-on-year across all businesses, with strong growth in subscriptions-led businesses and improving momentum across three B2B Markets businesses. Group guidance for the full year remains unchanged at Group revenue of 1.80 billion pounds± and adjusted operating profit of 375 million pounds±.



Stephen Carter, Chief Executive, said: 'We will complete the 2021 transition year in a stronger place than we anticipated at the start of the year and are now single-mindedly focused on growth and acceleration through to 2024.'



Informa plc confirmed that Mary McDowell will become Senior Independent Director. Mary will step down from the Remuneration Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFORMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de