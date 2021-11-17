

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), a British pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said the European Commission or EC has approved mepolizumab, known with its brand name, Nucala, a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5), for the use in three additional eosinophil-driven diseases.



Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK, commented: 'With millions of patients across Europe affected by eosinophil-driven diseases, we recognize the urgency in delivering the first approved targeted treatment for use in four of these conditions. Today's approvals reinforce the important role treatments such as mepolizumab can play in helping to improve the lives of patients with these debilitating diseases.'



The authorization follows positive opinions recommended by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and authorizes mepolizumab for use as an add on treatment in hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), the company said.



These approvals make mepolizumab the only treatment approved in Europe for use in four eosinophil-driven diseases as mepolizumab is already approved for use in Europe as an add-on treatment for patients aged six years and older with severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA).



