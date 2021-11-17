

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) said that it expects an accelerated comparable revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent per annum for fiscal years 2023 to 2025. Over the same period, the adjusted earnings per share growth is to be at 12 to 15 percent per annum based on broad-based margin expansion.



The company provided mid-term guidance for segments for the fiscal years 2023 to 2025.



At Imaging comparable revenue growth is expected between 5 to 8 percent per annum and margins will expand by 20 to 80 base points per annum.



At Diagnostics comparable revenue growth and margins will be progressing towards 4 to 6 percent p.a. and mid-teens respectively until fiscal 2025. Varian's fully synergized plan will show comparable revenue growth between 9 to 12 percent per annum and margin will be progressing to well above 20 percent in fiscal year 2025.



At Advanced Therapies comparable revenue growth is expected between 5 to 8 percent per annum and margins will be progressing towards 20 percent in fiscal year 2025.



