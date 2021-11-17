

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L), in its trading update, said Wednesday that Group working interest production averaged 59,400 boepd to end October 2021, in line with expectations.



Looking ahead for full year, production guidance remains unchanged with a range of 58,000-61,000 boepd.



Production guidance for the non-operated portfolio is around 17,000 bopd net to Tullow for the full year, in line with expectations.



The company further said it will provide production guidance for next year in its Trading Statement in January 2022 after work programmes and budgets are agreed with Joint Venture Partners across Tullow's portfolio.



In London, Tullow Oil shares were trading at 47.46 pence, down 0.71 percent.



