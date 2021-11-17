

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in September from the same month last year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 2.454 billion in September from EUR 6.039 billion in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was EUR 1.317 billion.



Exports grew 10.3 percent yearly in September, after a 16.7 percent gain in August.



Imports rose 22.5 percent in September, after a 30.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Data showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 1.3 percent monthly and imports declined 1.7 percent. The trade surplus was EUR 3.495 billion.



Exports to non-EU countries decreased 1.0 percent, and dropped 1.5 percent for EU countries.



Imports from EU countries fell 3.5 percent and that from non-EU countries gained 0.6 percent.



In the third quarter, exports and imports increased by 2.8 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.



