

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corporation (NOK) on Wednesday announced the launch of a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service delivery model for Communication Service Providers, to be offered through three high-value SaaS 'suites' focused on Digital Engagement, Marketplaces and Networking.



The Finland-based technology major also expects to have multiple SaaS for CSP services in the areas of analytics, security, and data management commercially available in early 2022. For the 2021-2025 period, Nokia is targeting a SaaS addressable market, comprised of CSPs and enterprises, with a value of $3.1 billion and an annual growth rate of approximately 25 to 30 percent.



The Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model, in which subscribers access software through a remote cloud network via the Internet or an application programming interface (API), would do away with buying the software outright and installing and managing it on own systems. As part of the line-up of SaaS services, Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM) is now commercially available through a SaaS framework to give CSPs an easy and secure way to share and access data and is available in a variety of industry verticals, including energy, public sector, transportation, and smart cities.



The SaaS-based NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, to be commercially available in early 2022, would in addition to providing automated security related features, enable CSPs to assure 5G networks and monetize security tied with services like 5G slicing. The Nokia Anomaly Detection, a machine learning service aimed at finding and remediating network anomalies before they affect network customers, is also proposed to be offered through a SaaS model by early 2022. Shares of Nokia Corporation (NOK) closed Tuesday's trading at $5.59, at same level as previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de