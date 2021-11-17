

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $0.69 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $22.92 billion from $22.31 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $22.92 Bln vs. $22.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $95 Bln



