

Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.49 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $25.29 billion from $22.34 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.03 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.83 -Revenue (Q3): $25.29 Bln vs. $22.34 Bln last year.



