

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, said Wednesday that Frank D'Amelio would retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Supply at Pfizer.



Pfizer has initiated an external search for a new CFO and D'Amelio has agreed to stay on board through this process and serve in a consulting role through the transition.



In addition, the company has also named Mike McDermott as Executive Vice President, Chief Global Supply Officer and included in Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team with effect from January 1, 2022.



McDermott has been with Pfizer for 18 years having started with the company in 2003 as head of then Wyeth's Biotech Manufacturing Operations at its Pearl River, New York site. Over the years he has taken on roles with increasing levels of responsibility, and he was named President of Pfizer Global Supply in 2019.



