

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) on Wednesday said they securedd US government contract of about $1 billion to purchase their Covid-19 treatment, sotrovimab.



GSK is expected to supply these doses to the US government by December 17, 2021. Further, the government will have the option to purchase additional doses through March 2022.



The FDA had granted emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients, in May 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de