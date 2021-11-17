

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew for the first time in four months in September, Eurostat said on Wednesday.



Construction output expanded 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in September, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in August.



Civil engineering output increased 2.6 percent and building construction gained 0.9 percent in September.



On a yearly basis, construction output rose 1.5 percent, in contrast to the 2.6 percent decrease in August.



EU27 construction output climbed 1.2 percent on month taking the annual growth to 1.8 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

