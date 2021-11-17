

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International Plc (ENDP) or Endo, a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Par Sterile Products, LLC, has joined hands with the U.S. government to establish a new plant at an estimated cost of $120 million to support the production of critical medicines.



The U.S. government will fund approximately $90 million of the program's cost of about $120 million.



According to the agreement inked, Par Sterile's Rochester facility will establish a new sterile fill-finish manufacturing asset capable of processing liquid or lyophilized products requiring Biosafety Level (BSL) 2 containment. It will also provide expanded product inspection and packaging capacity as well as sterile fill-finish manufacturing services to the U.S. government.



'Endo strives to be a force for good, and we are proud to partner with the U.S. government in its efforts to expand and accelerate domestic manufacturing in support of future pandemic preparedness,' commented Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo.



