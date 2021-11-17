

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Digital services major Infosys (INFY) on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Bloomberg Media, a provider of global business news, to create the new Bloomberg Digital Economy Index.



The Index, to be launched in 2022 aims to measure investment by global CTOs and CIOs into major technology categories and create unique data and AI-driven content for business leaders. Up-to-the-minute global data would help track growth around technology's impact on demand for future skills across industries and markets.



The Index is also expected to equip enterprise decision-makers and emerging leaders with insights to navigate an increasingly digital future. Data surfaced by Infosys' insights engine would power the Index across Bloomberg Intelligence, Bloomberg Businessweek and other Bloomberg Media digital channels to provide context to its audience.



The Digital Economy Index will also be integrated into Bloomberg Surveillance programming on Bloomberg TV. The insights engine would align with Bloomberg Media's goal to deliver new, data-driven content experiences to a wider audience of global business leaders through brands including Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg Equality, and new programming on the streaming news network Bloomberg Quicktake.



Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media's digital platforms and Bloomberg TV.



Shares of Infosys Limited are currently trading in pre-market at $23.95, down $0.08 or 0.33 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de