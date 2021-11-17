

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New surge in cases are being reported in pockets of the United States, including the Northeast, Rockies, and Upper Midwest.



Michigan and Minnesota are the country's new hotspots. Hospitals in these states recorded highest inflow of Covid-19 patients in recent months, reports say.



The United States on Tuesday reported 85,861 cases of coronavirus infection. It marks 18 percent increase within two weeks.



With this, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 47,275,212, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1448 deaths reported on the same day took the national total to 765,919.



Minnesota reported the most number of cases - 10,904 - while Ohio reported most COVID-related deaths - 170.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has slightly gone up to 47,364.



38,139,928 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,435,688 people in the United States, or 58.9 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 86.1 percent of people above 65.



227,691,941 people, or 68.6 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



443,374,199 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



30,708,979 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 15.7 percent of the population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

