

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.98 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $2.17 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.48 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $12.90 billion from $11.93 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.48 Bln. vs. $3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $12.90 Bln vs. $11.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.82 Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 - $3.45



