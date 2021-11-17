

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.46 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 billion or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.1% to $7.10 billion from $4.73 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.97 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $7.10 Bln vs. $4.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.40 Bln



