

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $260.36 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $200.28 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Copart, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257.38 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.6% to $810.13 million from $592.94 million last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $257.38 Mln. vs. $188.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $810.13 Mln vs. $592.94 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

