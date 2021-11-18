

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, Thursday reported that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax declined 11 percent to 26.6 million pounds from last year's 29.9 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 11.7 pence, down 56 percent from 26.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 61.4 million pounds, compared to 54.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 45.5 pence, compared to 40.5 pence last year.



Revenue edged up slightly to 336.1 million pounds from prior year's 335.3 million pounds. Revenues declined 2 percent on an underlying basis.



Further, the company announced a final dividend of 12.5p, resulting in a total dividend for the year of 18.2p, up 60 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is entering fiscal 2022 with strong momentum and confidence in the opportunity for sustainable growth as it continues to execute 3.0 strategy. Overall, the company expects FY 2022 to be another year of progress.



Demand for price reporting and essential market intelligence remains strong with good visibility on Fastmarkets and FPS subscriptions.



In FY 2022, as travel restrictions ease, the company plans more and larger physical events.



Looking further out, the company is confident in the sources of future growth and are committed to delivering high margins in the medium term.



