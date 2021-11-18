

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Somers, Montana-based Mountain Meadow Herbs is recalling 54 bottles of Candida Flush supplement product citing risk of exploding bottle, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected Candida Flush bottles contain total 240 capsules per bottle. The product has the UPC 8 13086 01593 2, Lot #012001l Q, and Exp 12/22.



The recalled product was distributed to retailers in IN, MN, MT, NY, TN and in Ontario of Canada, and was sold directly to consumers in IN, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, OH, PA, VA, and WI.



The recall was initiated following an internal investigation stemming from a customer complaint which revealed that the finished products were becoming pressurized over time. The company is continuing with its investigation to find the root cause of the issue.



Some bottles from the affected lot have become pressurized over time in storage. When opened, the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of capsules and powder, causing sustaining injuries to customers' hands and eyes, which may require medical attention.



However, no illnesses or serious injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de