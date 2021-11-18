

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX), an insurance company said, on Thursday, that it has named Liz Breeze as interim Group Chief Financial Officer as the current Group CFO Aki Hussain is set to replace retiring Bronek Masojada as the Group's new chief executive with effect from January 1, 2022.



The company has been in search of a permament Group CFO.



Liz will be based in London and also join the Group Executive Committee.



Liz joined Hiscox in 2012 and has held a number of senior finance roles across the company, including Group Technical Accountant, Head of Finance for Hiscox UK, and most recently Chief Financial Officer for Hiscox Re & ILS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HISCOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de