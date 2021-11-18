

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $35.24 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $8.83 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.24 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $1.23 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.24 Mln. vs. $9.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5 - $1.6 Bln



