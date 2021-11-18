

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 5.0 billion compared to RMB 5.6 billion, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 3.16 compared to RMB 3.42.



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter was RMB 2.8 billion compared to net income of RMB 7.6 billion, a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.81 compared to net income per ADS of RMB 4.70.



Net revenues were RMB 218.7 billion, an increase of 25.5% from a year ago. Net service revenues were RMB 32.7 billion, up 43.3%. Net product revenues increased by 22.9%, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

