

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) initiated revenue and module shipments outlook for the full-year 2022 and provided guidance also for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects total revenue in a range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion and total module shipments in a range of 3.7 GW to 3.9 GW, including approximately 250 MW of module shipments to the Company's own projects.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now estimates total revenue in a range of $6.5 billion to $7.0 billion and reiterates total module shipments guidance in a range of 20 GW to 22 GW, battery storage shipments to be in the range of 1.4 GWh to 1.5 GWh, and total project sales to be in the range of 2.4 GW to 2.9 GW.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.79 billion for the quarter and $6.39 billion for fiscal 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CANADIAN SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de