

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB5.37 billion, or RMB1.97 per share. This compares with RMB28.77 billion, or RMB10.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB28.52 billion or RMB11.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to RMB200.69 billion from RMB155.06 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB28.52 Bln. vs. RMB47.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB11.20 vs. RMB17.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB200.69 Bln vs. RMB155.06 Bln last year.



