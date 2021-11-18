

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon said that its Black Friday deals start Thursday, November 18 and extend through Black Friday weekend. It has deals on everything from 5G phones to home internet and the hottest accessories.



According to the company, new and existing customers can get up to $1200 towards 5G phones when they activate a new smartphone line on any unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device.



New customers can get a virtual prepaid Mastercard up to $800 when they switch to Verizon and select a new smartphone on device payment with any Unlimited plan.



During Black Friday weekend, the company has great deals on connected devices when customers purchase a smartphone - $99.99 on select tablets, $49.99 on select smartwatches and $300 off select laptops. it also has select tablets for $199.99, no smartphone purchase needed.



The company said that the New 5G Home Internet customers get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99 per month after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99 per month after) on it, plus a Google Nest Hub Max.



Verizon has asked customers to apply online and open a new Verizon Visa Credit Card by January 4, 2022. Then use new card to make purchases totaling $500 or more within the first 30 days of opening an account to receive a $100 Verizon Visa Card statement credit. Plus, get up to $100 in credit applied to Verizon wireless bill over the first 24 months when using the card to pay for your Verizon bill every month.



