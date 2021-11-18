

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 13 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it appreciated against the yen and the pound, it dropped against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 114.36 against the yen, 1.1334 against the euro, 1.3465 against the pound and 0.9273 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



