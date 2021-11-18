

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) has reached an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for VENCLEXTA in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Following the agreement, Quebec is the first province to reimburse the combination treatment.



VENCLEXTA, in combination with obinutuzumab, is the third indication for VENCLEXTA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 inhibitor.



VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.



