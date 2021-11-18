

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's (MCD)'s iconic item Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old and so the fast food giant is celebrating the occasion with a special price of the breakfast sandwich.



On Thursday, McDonald's will be selling the Egg McMuffin breakfast at its original price of 63 cents during the breakfast hours, which are from 6 am to 10:30 am. The original price offer will be available only on the McDonald's app as the restaurant is planning to ramp up its nationwide rewards program.



To celebrate the 50th birthday of Egg McMuffin, the fast-food chain shared many famous 'fan hacks' of the sandwich, which made it special. As part of the promotions, the company is also asking customers to purchase more food so that they can customize the Egg McMuffin like the customer can get a 'Sweet Chicken Sammie,' by ordering a McChicken Biscuit and syrup to top their Egg McMuffin. Such combinations will help popularize the iconic breakfast.



Molly McKenna, McDonald's senior director of brand communications, said in a statement, 'The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since.'



The Egg McMuffin sandwich was the creation of California franchisee Herb Peterson in 1971. McDonald's brought the sandwich nationwide in 1975 and the Egg McMuffin became an important part of the menu.



McDonald is carrying out the current promotions to renew interest in people about iconic breakfast items, which have stood the test of time. Other brands like Taco Bell and Wendy's (WEN) are also bringing back old popular breakfast recipes to attract customers.



