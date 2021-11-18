

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):



-Earnings: -$11.72 million in Q4 vs. -$23.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.85 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $333.07 million in Q4 vs. $307.74 million in the same period last year.



