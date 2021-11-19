

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.2 percent in September.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, also rose an annual 0.1 percent - unchanged and matching forecasts.



Individually, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, education and recreation; prices were down for clothing, medical care and communications.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation slipped 0.3 percent and core CPI dipped 0.1 percent.



