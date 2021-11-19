

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported third quarter Group sales of 3.25 billion pounds, down 6.3% from previous year. In constant currency, sales were down 3.0%. Like-for-like sales were down 2.4% in constant currency.



Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: 'Kingfisher has delivered another successful quarter, with 2-year like-for-like sales growth of 15% and strong growth across both retail and trade channels, and across all categories.'



The Group now projects full year adjusted pre-tax profit to be towards the higher end of previously guided range of 910 million pounds to 950 million pounds.



For the second half of the fiscal year, like-for-like sales are projected to be towards the higher end of prior guidance range of a decline of 7% to 3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

