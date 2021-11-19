

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew for the first time in six months in October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales advanced 0.8 percent month-on-month in October, after staying flat in September. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.5 percent. This was the first increase since May.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 1.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent drop a month ago and also faster than the economists' forecast of +0.6 percent.



Non-food store was the only main retail sector that saw a rise in sales volumes, increasing by 4.2 percent in October. Food store sales were down 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales volume deepened to 1.3 percent from 0.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was smaller than the 2 percent decline expected by economists.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales were down 1.9 percent versus the same rate as posted in September and the expected decrease of 3.1 percent.



