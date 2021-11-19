

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate rose marginally in the third quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate climbed to 8.1 percent from 8.0 percent in the second quarter.



The statistical office said the rate has been broadly stable between 8.0 percent and 8.1 percent since the fourth quarter of 2020, similar to its end of 2019 level, before the health crisis.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose to 20 percent from 19.7 percent a quarter ago.



On average, the employment rate increased by 0.5 points to 67.5 percent in the third quarter, the highest since 1975.



Further, data showed that the share of underemployment in employment fell by 1.8 points to 5.4 percent, after a 0.7 point drop in the previous quarter. This decrease was mainly due to people who involuntarily worked less than usual.



