

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for September and new housing price index for October are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the euro and the aussie.



The loonie was worth 89.94 against the yen, 1.2648 against the greenback, 1.4264 against the euro and 0.9152 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.



