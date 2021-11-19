

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has recalled about 15,300 AmazonBasics mattresses due to violation of federal flammability standard.



According to the retailer, the recalled mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses in 10' and 12' sizes. The recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The mattresses are white with 'amazonbasics' printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with 'Amazon.com Services Inc.' identified as the importer.



The company is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge.



No incidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue. The products were sold from April 2020 through March 2021 for between $150 and $450.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

