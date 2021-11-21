

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, the annual inflation rate was 1.4 percent.



Taiwan will provide October numbers for export orders and unemployment. In September, export orders surged 25.7 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.92 percent.



China will release the prime rates for one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



