

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food and agriculture major Cargill is recalling Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls citing the possible presence of undeclared peanut, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 469 one-pound bags of milk balls with lot s 211007MB and 210917MB & UPC and Item Code 200171-16.



The products were sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania and online at Wilburbuds.com nationwide between September 28 and November 17, 2021.



No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in the recall.



The recall was initiated after a Cargill employee, while packaging the milk balls, identified a milk-chocolate covered peanut within the malted milk balls. Packaging production was immediately stopped. The bag labels do bear a 'may contain peanut' statement; however, the company called back the product in an abundance of caution.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, no illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to date to Cargill related to the recalled products.



Customers are urged to contact the Wilbur Chocolate Store immediately to receive a full refund.



