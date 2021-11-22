

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to-19 in November from -10 in October. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -28 in November from -14 in October. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -14 in November from -7 in the previous month.



