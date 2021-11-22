

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Construction (VCISY.PK), on Monday, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the construction companies of the family-run Northern Group of Companies.



These companies operate in roadworks, asphalt mixes and aggregates production in the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, on Canada's eastern coast.



This acquisition, which is still subject to approval by the Canadian competition authorities, expends the footprint of VINCI Construction's operation in Canada and strengthens its overall position in North America.



VINCI noted that it employs 5,500 people in Canada - including more than 4,000 at VINCI Construction - and made €1.1 billion in total revenue in the country in 2020.



