

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported that its return on ordinary activities after taxation for for the period ended 30 September 2021 rose to 101.87 million pounds or 59.16 pence per basic share from 62.72 million pounds or 35.99 pence per basic share in the prior year.



Return before finance costs and taxation grew to 106.21 million pounds from 67.09 million pounds in the previous year.



Net Asset Value in total return terms rose by 9.8%, compared to 8.0% rise of FTSE All-Share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de