

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company, (AMZN) on Monday announced that global sports brand adidas AG has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP workloads.



Running business-critical SAP workloads in the cloud would enable adidas to digitize core business processes across its value chain to provide better consumer experiences, become a more data-driven business, and support new business models such as direct-to-consumer.



AWS's extensive SAP experience would allow adidas to closely integrate its SAP S/4HANA environment with AWS technologies to enable advanced analytics capabilities, machine learning, data science, and enterprise reporting to streamline supply chain, inventory, merchandising operations etc. The customer experience could also be enriched as adidas can now offer personalized discounts, early access to new releases and collaborations, priority consumer service, and the ability to personalize experiences and offers.



Migrating and running its business-critical SAP environment to AWS cloud service would inter alia allow adidas to develop and deploy machine learning models with the help of Amazon SageMaker. Adidas could also run complex design work loads using AWS' high performance computing capabilities. AWS' Sustainability programs would also help adidas to reduce the environmental impact of its cloud usage.



Shares of Amazon.com closed Friday's trading at $3,676.57, down $19.49 or 0.53 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de