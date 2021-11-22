

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence deteriorated for a second straight month and at a faster than expected pace in November to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Monday.



The flash Eurozone consumer confidence index fell to -6.8 from -4.8 in October. Economists had forecast a score of -5.5.



The latest reading was the weakest since -8.1 in April.



The corresponding indicator for the EU shed 2.1 point to reach -8.2 in November, which was also the lowest in seven months.



Data for the latest survey was collected from November 1 to 21.



The final figures for consumer confidence is set be released along with the full monthly business and consumer survey result on November 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

