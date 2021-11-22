

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see November results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Markit Economics, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 58.2, while the services PMI was at 51.8 and the composite came in at 52.1.



Singapore will release October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on year - accelerating from 1.2 percent in September. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 2.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent a month earlier.



Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production and retail sales; in September, output jumped 12.24 percent on year and sales rose an annual 1.26 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for Labor Thanksgiving Day and will re-open on Wednesday.



