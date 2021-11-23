

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz is recalling select powdered beverages and related products in the U.S. As well as in Canada citing the potential presence of glass and metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea brands' powdered beverages and beverage products.



In the U.S., the company has called back select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverage products with 'Best When Used By' dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023. It is expected that foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, may have been introduced in the products during production.



In Canada, the recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with 'Best When Used By' date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with 'Best When Used By' dates of August 20-21, 2023 for the same issue.



The recall was initiated after the issue was discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.



Consumers who purchased these items are asked to either return it to the store where it was purchased, or discard it.



In similar recalls, Butterball, LLC in mid-October called back about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products for potential contamination with blue plastic material.



Seviroli Foods Inc. in September recalled H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells - 22 oz due to the possible presence of foreign material in product.



